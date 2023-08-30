Giovan “Francesco” Giannetti, 26, of East Bernard, TX passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023. He was born on September 9, 1996, in Wharton to parents, Enrico R. Giannetti and Gloria M. Giannetti.
Francesco was a graduate of East Bernard High School, Class of 2015. He later attended Texas State Technical College where he studied Precision Machining Technology. Francesco worked at Dorian Tool International, Inc. where he started since was a little kid , he had different positions and finally he was the CNC programmer today. Growing up living next to the shop, Francesco spent his free time learning the trade and gaining passion for the industry where he had dreams to one day take over the family business. His biggest accomplishment in life was when his daughter, Gia Giannetti was born in 2020. He was a proud father and loved his daughter very much.
Francesco is survived by his daughter, Gia Giannetti, mother Gloria Giannetti of Richmond, father, Enrico R. Giannetti and wife, Isabella of Sugar Land, girlfriend Debbie Anderson of Houston, sister, Anna Giannetti of Richmond, brothers, Enrico Giannetti, Jr. and wife, Casey of Sugar Land, Richard Giannetti and wife, Kim of Houston, Cesare Giannetti and wife, Renee of Corpus Christi, Dorian Giannetti, Victor Diaz of Mexico and step siblings, Josemaria Rodriguez of Spain, Elisa Maria Rodriguez of Mexico, Juan Jose Rodriguez of Spain, Jose M. Rodriguez and wife, Isabela Valdes of Spain, Sarah Isabel Rodriguez and husband, David Duron of Honduras, nieces and nephews, Dante, Nina, Giuliana, Alexander, Andrea, Isabella Giannetti and Emma Lucia Duron, Lorenzo Giannetti and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home in Wharton. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and the Funeral Mass and Rite of Committal at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 30. Entombment will follow in the Holy Cross Catholic Church Cemetery in East Bernard. Condolences at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
