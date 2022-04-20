Eloina (Ellie) Huerta, 56 of Pledger area passed away on Sunday April 17, 2022 in Houston. She was born on May 12, 1965 in Reynosa, Mexico to parents Anastacio Flores Padron and Ofelia Marroquin Padron.
Eloina attended Bay City High School. She was the president of the ladies department at the Rose of Sharon Church in Van Vleck. She worked as a painter at STP for Canon Sline for several years and then worked as an instructor for Job Corp in Arkansas. Eloina was the owner of Snow Bunny Cones taking much pride in getting to know her customers spreading the word of god with all who came to enjoy her cooking. Eloina was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend to all. She enjoyed the beach, family gatherings, and spreading the word of God. Eloina will forever be remembered as a loving mother to all.
She is survived by her husband, Martin Huerta, children; Martin Smiley Huerta and wife Mary Jo, daughters; Ashely Vasthi Stark and husband Richard Stark, Macie Morales and Madison Cervantes. Siblings; Rito Padron, Raymond Padron, Santos Padron, Maria Padron, Graciela Padron, Everardo Padron, Orfelinda Mendez. Grandchildren; Joseph, Meredith, Drake, Caden, Kaylee, Aubrey, Alexander, Jenna, Erika, and Westin.
She was proceeded in death by son Jacob Huerta, father Anastacio Flores Padron, and mother Ofelia Marroquin Padron.
Funeral services and viewing will be on Thursday April 21 at 10:00 am. Funeral service will be held at the Rose of Sharon Church in Van Vleck. Serving as pallbearers will be Martin Smiley Huerta, Richard Stark, Ernie Tabares, Joey Moreno, Raymond Padron Jr., Alonzo Gonzales. Honorary Pallbearers Johnny Moreno, Caden Huerta, Alexander Huerta, Drake Huerta, Westin Stark, and Joseph Gonzales.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.
Services are under the direction of Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 2313 Ave I, Bay City, Tx . 66414. 979-245-4613.
