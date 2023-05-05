Leatrice Joy Koym Balderach passed away peacefully on April 13, 2023. Joy was born on January 22, 1932, in Wallis, Texas. Joy was predeceased by her parents, Lena Sabrsula Koym and Henry Herman Koym, husband, David L. Balderach, Jr, and daughter, Jana Lynn Balderach. Joy’s brothers, Hank and Glenn Koym also predeceased her.
Joy is survived by her son, David L Balderach, III and wife, Cindy. She is survived by her four grandchildren: John Balderach (Jessica), Sallie Balderach Wilbanks (Matt), Molly Balderach and Kathryn “Katy” Summers. Joy also has two great-granddaughters, Sutton Louise Wilbanks and Caroline Reese Balderach.
Donny Koym, Joy’s youngest brother also survives her as do several nieces, nephews and first cousins.
Joy lived her early life in East Bernard. She graduated from East Bernard High School, Class of 1949. In the years that followed, she always enjoyed gathering with her friends to plan their class reunions. She would frequently travel to East Bernard to visit with friends and family, she especially loved the Koym and Sabrsula family reunions!
Joy attended Wharton County Jr. College and graduated from Sam Houston State University with a degree in Elementary Education. Joy taught in Galveston, Texas City, LaMarque and Missouri City. Her last teaching assignment was at Hunter’s Creek Elementary in Spring Branch ISD in Houston. Many of her colleagues became her lifelong best friends and she also kept up with former students and their families. After retiring from Spring Branch ISD, Joy worked for several years at Neiman Marcus.
Joy and Dave met through their friends, Henriette and Bob Chuoke. They married on April 12, 1953. They lived in the College View Student Housing while Dave attended Texas A&M University. They enjoyed being with the many friends they met while living there. Those friendships lasted a lifetime. Joy and Dave lived in Galveston, Texas City, Tulsa and Dallas but eventually settled in Houston, where they raised David and Jana.
Attending the Texas A&M football games was a great love for Joy and Dave. Even after Dave’s passing, she continued going to the games and supporting the team as a season ticket holder. She traveled with her dear friend, Victor Russek to those games and they also enjoyed traveling to other destinations with many of their good friends. Joy always loved being on the go!
Learning about her Czech heritage became a passion for Joy. She became involved with the Czech Cultural Center/Museum in Houston and loved learning from her relatives about their shared ancestry. She was a member of Chapelwood United Methodist Church and the Genesis Sunday School class. In the Houston community, she volunteered with the Assistance League.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joy’s memory to the Czech Center Museum in Houston either online or Czech Center Museum, 4920 San Jacinto, Houston, Texas, 77004. Donations in her memory may also be made to the First United Methodist Church of East Bernard Cemetery Fund, 421 Pietzsch Street, East Bernard, Texas, 77435.
