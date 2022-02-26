Lester Louis Johse, 88, of Wharton passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on February 23, 2022. He was born in East Bernard, March 2, 1933 to the late Albert Johse and Hattie Miller Johse.
Lester was a life-long resident of Wharton and a graduate of Wharton High School. After attending Wharton County Junior College, he served our nation honorably in the U.S. Army. He met the love of his life, Yvonne Welborn Johse and they were married on October 27, 1961. Lester was a farmer all of his life. He enjoyed watching his crops grow and even participated with Texas A & M Research for 16 years with cotton seed crossings. He always had a garden and tended to his roses particularly antique roses. He enjoyed finding different wildflowers and often would pick a bouquet of flowers to bring home to his loving wife, Yvonne. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Wharton and served as a Deacon. He was also a member of Farm Bureau. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Otis Lee Johse and sister, Dorothy Ladwig and grandson, LCPL Robby Mathews.
Left to mourn his passing are his wife of 60 years, Yvonne Johse of Wharton; daughters, Trisha Huffman and husband, Eric of Lake Jackson, Tessa Mathews and husband, Robby of Hungerford, Tina Rainwater and husband, Lee of Quitman and Toni Beth Johse of Fuquay Varina, NC; son, Todd Johse and Candice Wells of Houston; grandchildren, Tonya Anders and husband, Kyle, Trevor Mathews, Lara Kontos, Aryn Kontos, Sean Kontos, James Rainwater and wife, Melissa; Stephen Rainwater, Anna Rainwater, Grace Huffman, Ben Clanton and Emily Clanton; great-grandchildren, Chance Bailey, Apollo Anders, Levi Anders, Brook Mathews, Emily Hummel, Noah Hummel, Elizabeth Mathews and Kayson Rainwater; along with nieces and nephews and many close friends.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home on Friday, February 25. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 26, at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Wharton with Brother Tony Wishert officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Kyle Anders, Eric Huffman, Scott Johse, Trevor Mathews, James Rainwater, and Lee Rainwater. Honorary Pallbearer is Robby Mathews
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. 979-532-3410
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.