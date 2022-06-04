Manuel Deleon Smith, 90, of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina and a long-time resident of Wharton, died May 17, 2022 at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh, following a brief illness.
Manuel was born Aug. 25, 1931 in Georgia to Andrew Clinton Smith and Estelle Jones Smith. Manuel and his wife, Dorothy, moved with their children to Wharton in 1961. While rearing his family, Manuel was owner/operator of Smith Sew ‘N Vac, a sewing machine and vacuum sales and service shop in Rosenberg. Retiring in 1999, Manuel and Dorothy relocated to North Carolina to be near their daughter Joni.
Manuel is survived by his daughters; Joni Smith Powell (Kyle Stephenson) and Leslea Smith of Fuquay-Varina; son, Jeffrey Smith (Staci) of Royse City; sister-in-law, Helen Brown, of Stafford; grandsons, Ty Smith of Madison, TN, and Kyle Smith (Jessica) of Waller; and great-grandsons Noah and Abel Smith of Waller. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to his parents, Manuel was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Tapley Smith in 2010; sons Michael Smith and Alfred Smith; an infant granddaughter; sister, Juanita Renz; and brothers, Bill and Lamar Smith.
A graveside service for Manuel was held at Wake Chapel Memorial Gardens in Fuquay-Varina. Memorials may be made to Hilltop Church, 10212 Fayetteville Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526.
