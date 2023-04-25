Willie Gooden, age 88 of El Campo, passed away at on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Willie was born on October 31, 1934, in El Grove, TX to Tom and Laura Gooden.
Willie leaves special memories with his loving and devoted children, brothers, sister and a host of many relatives and friends.
Viewing, is Thursday, April 27 from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home
Funeral service is Friday, April 28 at 1:00 p.m., held at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 409 W. Second St., El Campo, TX. Burial will be at Elm Grove Cemetery.
Everlasting memories are in the care of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 North East Ave. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3602.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.