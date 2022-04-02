Holli Ann Schreiner, 60, was called to her heavenly home on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Wharton. Holli was born in Omaha, Nebraska December 27, 1961, the third daughter of Dr. Gilbert and Hayes Schreiner. They preceded her in death. She is survived by sisters Debbi Dimmick and husband, Gregg and Kiki Jacob and husband Mark; nephew Josh Dimmick and wife, Cassie; niece Kaydi Kacer and husband Russell and niece Kenzi Jacob. Additionally, she is survived by great-nieces Madison and Audrey Dimmick and Brooklynn Kacer and great-nephew Benjamin Kacer. She is also survived by roommates Lynne Allen, Suzanne Ammann and Cynthia Hill, and special friend and caregiver Delores “Joyce” Leal.
Holli attended Madonna School in Omaha, Nebraska and was employed at the Madonna Workshop. She moved to a group home setting in Wharton in 1996. She entered the work program at Wharton Enterprises which would later become the Texana Learning Center.
Holli was a faithful member of Pacific Hills Lutheran Church in Omaha and St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wharton.
Holli loved to read, dance, listen to music, go to parties, color, swim, bowl and play with her dogs Luther and Chelsea.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Texana Learning Center and the Lily Lane and Maude Street Group Homes for caring for Holli for 25 years. Special thanks to Kathy Reynolds who, with Ola Mae and Doc Barfield, made her group home placement possible. They also wish to thank the nurses and staff of Angels Home Health and Wharton Nursing and Rehab for their love and care the past several months. And deepest gratitude to the amazing team at Houston Hospice—El Campo for their special care of Holli in her final days.
A memorial celebration of Holli’s life will be held on Friday, April 8 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pr. Kirstin Springmeyer officiating. A lunch reception and visitation with family will follow in the church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to ARC of Wharton, 1017-1/2 N. Alabama Rd, Wharton which supports our local special needs adults, or to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 325 N. East Avenue, Wharton.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy., Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979-532-3410.
