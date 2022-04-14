Willie Joe Nowak, beloved father, brother and friend, passed away March 29, 2022, at his home in Wallis. He was 73 years old.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 22, at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Wallis. A reception will follow at the Parish Hall. He will be interred at Guardian Angel Catholic Cemetery.
Willie was born August 5, 1948, in Sealy to Anastasia Blazek and Frank Alvin Nowak. Though he loved growing up on his parents’ farm in Wallis, he never was a fan of picking cantaloupes. He always enjoyed taking vacations with the family to Colorado and fishing for trout there in Ohio City. Willie later helped out with the Round-Up Rodeo in Simonton.
A longtime resident of Wallis, Willie never met a stranger and enjoyed fishing on the Brazos River and hunting. He had a talent for barbecuing and was a great cook and generous with his time. He had a big heart and liked to help others. He enjoyed volunteering as an auctioneer at the Guardian Angel Catholic Church bazaar. Willie was very funny and a gifted storyteller as well. He loved all animals and never could leave a stray animal on the side of the road.
Willie married Sharon Wilson on Dec. 12, 1987, in Simonton, and they had one daughter, Sara. Willie worked as a security guard at Hines Nurseries for many years. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Willie was preceded in death by his beloved parents Frank and Annie Nowak.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon, and daughter Sara Parker and husband Dustin; siblings; Tom Nowak and wife Janice; Kathy Janecek and husband Bennie; Mary Jean Ferrell and husband Steve and Annette Kovar and husband Bennie, as well as numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations for funeral expenses may be made out to: Mary Ferrell, P.O. Box 284, Wallis, Texas, 77485. Please indicate “Funeral Expense” on the check’s memo.
Funeral services are under the direction of Knesek Funeral Home, 122 N. 1st St. in Wallis, 979-478-6311.
