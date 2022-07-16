Dianne Fay Segrest, age 71, of Wharton passed away at a Houston hospital following a lengthy illness on Friday, July 8, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born in Wharton on October 3, 1950 to the late Joe Vaclavik and Mary Dusek Vaclavik.
Dianne was a graduate of Wharton High School and Wharton County Junior College. She married her soul mate, Gaylan Segrest on May 22, 1971 in Wharton. Dianne and Gaylan enjoyed spending time together going to garage and Estate sales and expanding their local family owed businesses. She worked for the Texas Department of Human Services as a Social Worker for 30+ years. She had a passion for helping people and giving back to her community. She was founder and owner of Big G Auto Sales, Big G Auto Glass in Wharton, Bay City and Clute, Big G Properties, Big G Auto Shop and previously 3 G’s Go Kart Track. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Wharton Chamber of Commerce and National Glass Association and the Auto Glass Replacement Safety Standard Council. Along with her husband, they established Big G Auto Glass/Gaylan Segrest Scholarship Fund for East Bernard High School seniors.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gaylan Segrest; son, Gabe Winston Segrest; in-laws Guy and Dorothy Segrest and brother-in-law, G. W. “Birdie” Segrest.
She is survived by her daughter, Ginger Wyn Segrest Wormell and husband, Michael of Magnolia; son, Geremy Wade Segrest; sisters, Virginia Mladenka and husband, Dom of San Antonio and Mildred Johnson and husband, Bob of East Bernard; grandchildren, Bryce Korhonen, Reece Genoff, Jackson Dewberry, Payton Wormell, Landen Wormell and Brendan Wormell; along with nieces and nephews and many close family friends and business associates.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 17 starting from 3 – 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, July 17 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kris Segrest officiating at Wharton Funeral Home. A private family burial will be held later at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Wormell, Bobby Johnson, Brian Johnson, Bryce Korhonen, Chris Hallman and Kris Segrest. Honorary pallbearers will be Jackson Dewberry, Landen Wormell Brendan Wormell and Gabe Segrest.
The family invites everybody to join them for a meal at the Civic Center Sunday, July 17 at 11:30 a.m.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
