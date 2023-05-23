Joe Masek passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at his residence in Wharton following a lengthy illness. He was born in Flatonia, TX on January 25, 1933, to the late Frank and Aurellia Branecky Masek.
Joe was raised in the Orchard area and graduated from Orchard High School with the class of 1951. He later attended the University of Texas to study Industrial and Business Management. After serving our country in the United States Marines Corps honorably, he moved to the Houston area and began a career with Firestone tire. On June 1, 1957 he married Mary Dorothy Hanchey. She preceded him in death on March 13, 2009. Joe enjoyed playing baseball, gardening, baking and cooking, and loved to sing at church. In addition to his parents and wife, Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Luman and brothers, Johnny and Frank Masek.
He is survived by his sons, Thomas Frank Masek and wife, Lynette of Wharton and Matthew Alan Masek of Hershey, PA; sisters, Hattie Hlavinka and Mary Macha; granddaughters, Elizabeth White and husband, David and Sara Masek, and great-granddaughter, Charlotte.
Relatives and friends were invited to visitation on Monday, May 22 after 9 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton, with the Funeral Mass and Rite of Committal beginning at 10 .m. Burial was at the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
