Mary Lee Bruno Moses-Autrey, 74 born January 5, 1948 died March 24, 2023 at Memorial Herman, Southeast in Houston three days after surgery. Mary is the mother of Jonathan, Barbara, April Bruno and the late Mattie Bruno. She’s the daughter of the late Clayborn Bruno, Sr. and Mura Harbert Bruno Edwards and Doyle Edwards. She is the oldest sister to Addie and Darrel Edwards.
Service will be held Friday, April 7 at 11 a.m., at the South Union Church of Christ 7427 Ardmore Street Houston, Texas 77054. 713-747-5440.
Saturday, April 8, there will be a graveside burial at 10:30 a.m. with a balloon release at 11:00 a.m. at the Wharton City Cemetery, Alabama St. Wharton, Texas. 77488.
