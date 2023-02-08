The cowboy rode away on Sunday February 5, 2023. On Sunday morning around 8:00 a.m., Roger Price passed into the arms of the lord at his Wharton residence surrounded by his family. Roger was born on November 29, 1950 in New Gulf to the late Shelton (Pete) Price Sr. and Doris Coker.
Roger was a 1969 graduate of Boling High School and then attended WCJC where he was a member of the rodeo club. In his younger years, Roger was a rodeo enthusiast and was mentored by the late Noe Sonnier and was a member of the T.Y.R.A. and High Rodeo. During the summers while in High School, he took a job at Texas Gulf. After he graduated high school, he worked as an electrician. When Roger’s dad, Pete got sick, Roger moved back to Wharton to tend to the cattle. He took a job working on the pipeline in his later years as a purchasing agent. However, Roger’s happiest place was in the rodeo arena or practice pen with his son Cody and daughter Cheyenne. You could always hear him holler at them when they were getting ready to rope to “Get up”.
Roger is survived by his wife of 32 years Nadine (McClure) Price. His son Cody and wife Kristine Price of Wharton, daughters Cheyenne Price of San Antonio and Lauren King of New Jersey. Sister Dona Reiger and husband Dr, Lloyd Reiger DVM of Portland, mother-In-law Joyce McClure of Wharton and four grandchildren especially the ‘Apple of his eye Ryan Price. Roger is preceded in death by his parents, grand-parents Charles and Thelma Solomon, and father-in-law Andrew McClure.
The family would also like to express their gratitude ti Roger’s caretakers during his illness Joanne Bales and Anesthesia Dickerson. His nurse from Houston hospice Allison and his special buddy Birdy Moore.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Friday February 10, 9-10 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton. Memorial service to begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Roger’s name to either Texas Youth Rodeo Association c/o TYRA PO Box 886 Caldwell, TX 77836 (979)412-2551 or to the High School Rodeo Region 7 c/o P.O. Box 833 East Bernard, TX 77435 or region7thsra@gmail.com
