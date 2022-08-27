Betty Ann Flores passed into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at a Wharton Nursing Home. She was born on December 17, 1951 in El Campo to the late John Rodriguez and Ramona (Sanchez) Rodriguez.
Betty was married for many years to the love of her life, Braulio Flores, Sr. until the time of his passing on December 24, 1994. She lived her life in the Wharton area and raised her family here. According to her family, Betty loved to watch professional wrestling and everyone better have quieted down when it came on! She also loved to watch football, even though she didn’t have a favorite team.
She is survived by her children Betty Jean Flores (Eric Duncan) of Wharton, Braulio Flores, Jr. (Amber) of Wharton and Matthew Flores, Sr. of Houston. She is also survived by her siblings Rosita Rodriguez, Carmalita Chavez (Ignacio), Mary Light, Kathy White (Wesley), Margarita Rodriguez, Loretta Rodriguez-Sanchez (Luis), Herminio Rodriguez (Rosalva) and Joe Rodriguez (Roberta), nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Braulio Flores, Sr., and sister Diana Rodriguez.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Monday, August 29 from 9-11 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton. Rosary will be said beginning at 10:30 a.m. Religious service to begin at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Antonio Perez officiating.
Per Betty’s wishes, she will be cremated with inurnment with her husband to take place at a later date in the Glen Flora Cemetery with her husband.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. 979.532.3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.