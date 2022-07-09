Ronald Eugene Kucera, 78, of Boling went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. He was born on January 5, 1944 in Wharton to the late Vit Kucera and Cecilia Brenk Kucera.
Ronnie was a graduate of Boling High School. He then joined the US Army and served our country honorably. He married the great love of his life, Sherry Fay Hatchett on October 28, 1967 at Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton. He was a lifelong devout Catholic and his faith never wavered. He loved his family unconditionally and his grandkids were his pride and joy. His heart of gold and compassion for others left an impact on everyone he met. Those that loved him called him PaPa and his legacy will live on forever. He enjoyed fishing in Matagorda, cooking for his family, canning pickles, raising cattle, and watching westerns on TV. You could always find him working in the garden to grow vegetables to share with his friends. If you heard Polka music, you knew he was nearby. Ronnie never met a stranger and found joy in visiting with others. He loved animals, especially his Dachshunds; late Honey of 17 years and his sidekick Dolly. He was a member of the American Legion Post #87 in Wharton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Frank and Mable Hatchett and his grandson, Caden Kucera.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sherry Kucera of Boling; daughters, Dana Foyt of Wharton, Brenda Koudela and fiance Shane Stavena of East Bernard; grandchildren, Cody Koudela, Cameron Koudela and Lana Foyt; great-grandchildren, Jayden Koudela, Koy Koudela, Maverick Koudela and Bexley Koudela; brother-in-law Clint Hatchett and wife Kimberly.
Visitation was held on Monday, July 4 starting at 5 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. by Deacon David Valdez at Wharton Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, July 5 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Samuel Appiassi officiating. The Rite of Burial and Committal followed at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Immediately following the services, a reception was held at the Holy Family Life Center.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.