Mr. Robert Moses, Jr., 77 yrs. old of Wharton passed away February 05, 2022. Mr. Moses was born on October 02, 1944 in Wharton, to Robert Moses, Sr. and Nina Viola Wilson.
Robert is survived by his children; Christopher Moses, Sr. (Kim) of Kendleton, Dr. Leslie Miles of Wharton, Sharika Strawder of Houston. Brother, Jack Carl Moses of Wharton and a host of many relatives and friends.
Memorial will be Saturday, February 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home Chapel.
We are asking that everyone wear a mask when entering the building for the memorial.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 110 North East Ave. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3602.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.