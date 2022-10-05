Rosie Marie ”Rotaye” Jackson-Bailey, age 58 yrs. old of Wharton passed away September 28, 2022. “Rotaye” was born on November 11, 1963 in Wharton to Raymond Shanklin and Rosie Jackson.
“Rotaye” is survived by her daughter: Danisha Jackson, son: Jacoby Jackson and a host of many relatives and friends.
Services will be Saturday, October 08 at 1:00 p.m., held at St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church, 1213 Bailey St. in Wharton.
Visitation: Friday, October 07 from 1:00-6:00 p.m. in the Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home Chapel.
We ask that everyone wear a mask when entering the building for visitation.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979.532.3602.
