Katherine Jones, 61, of Wharton born October 4, 1961 in El Campo, received her wings on May 29, 2023.
In her honor, a visitation will be Friday, June 9, 4-7 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home. Homegoing services to follow on Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m. at Camp Zion Rising Star Baptist Church in Spanish Camp. Burial at Camp Zion Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, 519 E. Emily St. Wharton, TX 77488. 979.532.2715.
