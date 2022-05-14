A private Christian wake and rosary service was held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. for Henry P. Prihoda at the Wharton Funeral Home with Deacon David Valdez officiating. Interment followed in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wharton Texas.
Henry was born to Pete and Alvina Prihoda on May 15, 1938 in Needville and entered into eternal life on Saturday, May 7, 2022. He died of natural causes with his faithful wife of 57 years by his side.
Henry graduated from Crescent High School and attended Wharton County Junior College for two years. He served his country for two years in the United States Army, Company L 398th Regt. Bct, stationed in Munich, Germany, and was honorably discharged. He was on alert and ready to depart during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He received a medal for his M-1 rifle marksmanship.
Henry retired from Dow Chemical Company after more than thirty-two years of service. He was a proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 564. He enjoyed surf fishing, classic cars, Nascar racing, Texas lottery scratch off tickets, polka music and his beloved labs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Alvina Prihoda, Grandparents, brother-in-law, Daniel Pavlovsky, nephew Jimmy Wilson, and brother Louis Prihoda, Sr. Also, his special labs, Champ and King.
Survivors include his dedicated and loving wife of 57 years, Joyce Prihoda, sister, Albina Glenn, nieces and nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends and his special yellow labs, Hank and Jill. He had a special place in his heart and was so very proud of Louis Prihoda, Jr. and Kathy Beshirs.
A very special thank you to his two special nurses, Sharry Mullinex and Emily Speckman who cared for him with love and respect and also were a great source of comfort to his wife, Joyce, at the time of his death.
