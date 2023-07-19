Randy (Rodney) Lynn Hayes aka 'Hot Rod' was born on April 9th, 1966 in East Bernard, Tx. Becoming the second child and only son to Marjorie Lee Hayes.
He accepted Christ at an early age at Kendleton Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Jackson Banks Sr.
Growing up, he attended East Bernard Independent School District and graduated in 1985. During his High School years, Rodney was a quarterback for the Brahmas and excelled in long jump in the track and field department. Immediately after graduation Rodney was employed by Johnny Szymanski for 20 years. Where he gained his love and passion for building tables, designing cups, and various items.
Rodney enjoyed sports, cooking shows, and hanging with his friends and family. He also enjoyed barbecuing and was self-proclaimed "The Best BBQ Man in Town". As well as having a love for fashion, Rodney constantly being the best dressed in the room.
On July 6th, 2023, Rodney was called home to be with the Lord.
He leaves the memories of his life to be cherished by his mother, Marjorie Thompson, two sisters, Constance Elaine Hayes of Houston and Janice Lynette Hayes of Sugar Land, two aunts Yvonne Tapscott (Jonathan) of Austin and one God-son Paizlee Curtis of Houston. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
