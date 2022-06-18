Rhonda Kaye Toomes, 60, of Wharton, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at a Richmond hospital. She was born on June 25, 1961 in Corpus Christi to the late Richard and Kathleen Smith Toomes.
Rhonda was raised in the Wharton area and graduated from Wharton High School. She later attended and graduated from Del Mar College in Corpus Christi. Rhonda enjoyed working in retail sales. She enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, reading, rescuing dogs and especially spoiling her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her brothers, Bobby Toomes of Wharton, Donald Toomes (Kathleen) of Wharton, Douglas Toomes (Denise) of El Campo; nephews and nieces Jonathan Toomes (Andrea), Katie Toomes (Chino Velez), Dakota Toomes, Dylan Toomes (Kaylee); great-nephews and nieces, Crockett Toomes, Ella Toomes, Wesley Velez, Parker Toomes.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
