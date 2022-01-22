Greta Lee Randall-Sherman passed away in Houston on the morning of January 3, 2022, at the age of 86. Greta will especially be remembered for her immense care for others and her fiery spirit that served to strengthen everyone she met.
Services were on Saturday, January 22, at Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church @ 5901 Cavalcade St. Houston, Tx 77026 from 9 – 11 a.m.
Burial followed at Her Earthy Tabernacle - Rufus F. Scott Sr. Cemetery @ New Prosperity Baptist Church 5211 FM 102, Wharton Texas 77488.
