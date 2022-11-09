Daniel Clifford “Dan” Hobbins passed away peacefully in his home in Shiner, Texas the morning of September 26, 2022. Dan was born September 26, 1963 in Beaumont to Clifford and Janelle Hobbins and was the youngest of six children.
Dan grew up in Newgulf and graduated from Boling High School in 1982. He completed his training as a helicopter mechanic at Hallmark Institute A&P School, Stinson Field, San Antonio and worked for Petroleum Helicopters International (PHI) for over twenty years.
Dan has lived in Shiner for the past 28 years and was a member of Shiner Baptist Church. He loved and enjoyed his family, his church, and the Shiner community.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Janelle Hobbins, and sister Nancy Krenek. He is survived by his sisters, Carol Hobbins and Judy Hogan; brothers, Bob and Richard Hobbins; nieces and nephews, David, Walt, and Drew Hobbins; Matthew, John, and Stephen Hobbins and Joanna Hall; Ben Hogan and Sarah Zavala; Bonnie Sharp, Brian Hausler, Sarah Hlavinka, Rosemary,Jerald, and Dennis Krenek; and all their families.
A memorial service will be held at Shiner Baptist Church on November 12, 2022 with visitation at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m.
