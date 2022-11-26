Robert “Rock” Phillips, 81, a native Whartonian, born December 15, 1940, peacefully transitioned at his home November 21, 2022 surrounded by family.
Visitation is Friday, November 25, 1-7 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Service, Saturday, November 26, 11 a.m. at MLK Church of Christ. Rock will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 979.532.2715.
