Charles Henry Kulak, Sr., of Boling passed into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday January 26, 2022, at Matagorda Regional Medical Center. He was 81. Charles was born in New Gulf on March 13, 1940, to the late Edward John and Alice (Banker) Kulak.
Charles, or C.H., as he was fondly known, was remembered by his family as loving to ride horses and tend his cattle. He also spent many years coaching little league baseball. Charles also was an avid hunter of deer, raccoons, and hogs. He enjoyed supporting his community by buying at the local auctions. Charles was a big supporter of the Wharton County Youth Fair and the Holy Catholic Church. He enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren show their animals.
Charles is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Patricia whom he lost in 2009, his son, Glenn Kulak and his brother, John Edward Kulak.
Charles is survived by his spouse, Vivian Kulak, children Patti Hubenak and husband, Russell of Boling, Thomas Kulak and wife, Lynn of Boling and Charles Kulak and wife, Kim of Boling. His sister Katherine McLeod and husband, Don Mack of Iago, grandchildren Jonathan and wife, Andrea of Iago, Will and wife, Bethany of Sugar Land,
ney Kulak of Boling, Alyssa Downs and husband, Clint of Boling, Haley Hubenak of Boling, Heather Zamazal of Wharton, Allan Kulak of Boling, and Cheyanne Kulak of Manvel; great-grandchildren, Summer Ortiz, Banker Kulak, Emmett Downs, Evelynn Kulak, Maverick Downs, Logan Hubenak, and Jayci Downs.
Relatives, friends, and members of the Lonestar Trail riders are invited to his viewing on Sunday, January 30 from 5-7 p.m. and again on Monday, January 31 from 12:30–2 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral service to begin at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, Wharton.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy.
Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
