Thomas Alan Lockley, of Wharton passed away into the hands of the Lord at his home on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 with his family by his side. He was 77. Alan was born on March 9, 1944 in Fort Worth, Texas to the late John Thomas and Marian Porter Lockley.
Alan was a lifelong rancher and retired from Wharton County Junior College after 27 years as a welding instructor. He was a charter member of the Rocking W Tuesday Night Roping Club where he loved watching all the kids and making sure the arena was ready. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren compete in sports and rodeo. His best days were teaching his children and grandchildren ranch life and hard work. After retirement he could be found cruising the river and fishing in Matagorda.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Fred and Richard Lockley.
He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart Bitsy Lockley, children; Leah Wittig and husband Ronnie of Wharton, Lanette Reinhardt and husband Kevin of Waller, and Richard Lockley and wife Sarah of Bay City. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Dustin Frankum and wife Amanda, Dillon Frankum and wife Michelle, Darren Frankum and wife Kayla, Kameryn Reinhardt, Dylan Reinhardt, and Kyla Lockley, and seven great-grandchildren along with Morgan Roper, Russ and Katie Wittig, Matt and Kaitlyn Wittig and Kari Lutringer and their children.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Encompass Home Health.
A visitation is scheduled for Friday, February 11 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. A mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 12 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Samuel Appiasi officiating. Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons; Dustin Dillon and Darren Frankum and great-grandsons, Brody, Coy, and Brant Frankum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to WCJC Welding Department or WCJC Pioneer Rodeo Team.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy.
Wharton, TX 77488 (979) 532-3410.
