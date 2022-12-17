Consuelo Valdez
Funeral services for Consuelo Valdez, 79, of Wharton will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home with interment following at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
She was born on January 30, 1943 in New Gulf and she passed away on December 14, 2022 in Sugar Land. She will be dearly missed by her loving family, but she will remain in our hearts forever!
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Juan Valdez Sr.; parents, Pedro Solorzano and Zenaida Torres Solorzano; siblings, Frank Solorzano, Victor Solorzano, Jane Ybarbo and Sylvia Ramirez.
Consuelo is survived by her children, Griselda Cazares and husband Pablo M. Cazares, Jose Juan Valdez Jr. and wife Guadalupe Valdez, David Valdez and wife Nancy L. Valdez, Elsa Rodriguez and husband Ruperto Rodriguez; grandchildren, Mariana Arroyo, Pablo Cazares Jr., Miranda Cazares, Jonathan Valdez, Jasmine Valdez, Hailey Valdez, Olivia Valdez, Francisco Ramos, Brianna Rodriguez, Ruperto Rodriguez Jr., Liliana Rodriguez, Ryan Rodriguez, Isabella Rodriguez; siblings, Nate Ramos, Graciela Cisneros, Maria Elena Nunez, Blas Solorzano, Alex Solorzano and Joe Solorzano. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 19 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Valdez family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, Tx. 281-238-4500.
