Addie “Honey” Cooper, 92, of Wharton, born June 28,1930 departed this life November 11, 2022.
A visitation will be held Friday, November 18, 2-6 p.m at Matthews Funeral Home. Honey’s celebration of life service will be Saturday, November 19, 2 p.m. at Mt Calvary Baptist Church.
Burial at Gordon Miller Cemetery in Wharton. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home Wharton 979.532.2715.
To plant a tree in memory of Addie Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.