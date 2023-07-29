Julie Ann Parker, 95 formerly of Wharton, passed away in Yorktown on July 25, 2023. She was of Czech heritage, born on December 22, 1927 in Fort Bend County to Stephen and Julia Vecera Horelica. Ann, as she was known to most, grew up in the Hungerford area, lived in New Gulf, Needville and then settled in Wharton (Burr). The past several years, she was a resident at Yorktown Nursing & Rehab.
Ann enjoyed listening to music, playing bingo, watching National Geographic type documentaries, and riding around taking in whatever the countryside offered to see. In her younger days her interest also included mowing her yard, cooking, reading, and having a beer. She owned and operated the “Z Bar” in Needville and “The Place” in Burr for a number of years.
She is survived by her children Rick (Peggy) Savage of Yorktown, Jennifer (Ray) Rolf of Wharton and Patrick (Michelle) Warncke of Chimney Rock, NC, along with four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and sister-in-law Lorna Horelica.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Raymond, Willie (Willie Mae) and Leon Horelica and sisters Clara (Jake) Sikora and Viola (Maurice) Hokenson and grandson Richard Savage.
The family will hold a memorial at a later date. She will be interned at Evergreen Memorial Park in Wharton.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E Locust, Victoria, TX, 77901 or a charity of your choice. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, 779 N. Riedel, PO Box 1046 Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
