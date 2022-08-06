Floyd Smith, 95, of Houston, born August 6, 1926 in Wharton  departed this life July 29, 2022. In his honor, wake services will be held Friday, August 12, 5-8 p.m. at The Event Center located at 5309 MLK Blvd Houston.   

Floyd’s homegoing celebration will be Saturday, August 13, 10 a.m. at MLK Church of Christ of Wharton, with burial following at Peach Creek Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home of Wharton. 979.532.2715.

