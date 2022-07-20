Betty Lou Bergstrom 94, of Wharton passed away July 16, 2022. She was born November 15, 1927 in Wharton, to the late Gordon Cook and Aline Housworth Cook.
Betty graduated from Wharton High School in 1946 , and was proud to be a member of the first graduating class of Wharton County Junior College, where she met her husband-to-be and love of her life, Elmer Bergstrom.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents; husband Elmer Jackson Bergstrom, sister Jo Ann Cook Michalec, and daughter Jane Ellen Holmes. She is survived by her daughter Sara Hutchinson and husband Steve; sons, Gordon Bergstrom and wife Diana, and Travis Bergstrom and wife Lindsay; grandchildren Zachary Hutchinson, Molly Perkins, Gabe Hutchinson, Julie Robinson, Justin Bergstrom, Jared Bergstrom and Jessica McKenzie, and great-grandchildren, Silas Perkins, Lily Perkins, Bradley Hutchinson, Gideon Perkins, Max Hutchinson, Emory Robinson, Tessa Robinson and Sidney McKenzie. Special friends and adopted family include Eliza Norris, Doris Jones, Amanda Thompson, and Harvey Jackson.
The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at The First Baptist Church of Wharton. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Gordon Bergstrom and Rick King officiating. Interment will follow at Wharton City Cemetery. Pall bearers are Zachary Hutchinson, Gabe Hutchinson, Jared Bergstrom, Justin Bergstrom, Blake Perkins, Andy Robinson, and Taferra McKenzie.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Wharton, Gulf Coast Bible Church in Sweeney or First Baptist Church of Bertram.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City, TX. 979-245-4613.
