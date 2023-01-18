Clemente Pardo Jr., 60, of Wharton, passed away January 13, 2023. He was born on August 13, 1962 in Goliad County to the late Clemente Pardo Sr. and Librada Perez Pardo. Clemente was the groundskeeper for the Wharton County Youth Fair.
He is survived by his wife, Velma Moreno Gusman; daughters, Mariah Pardo, Crystal “Cris” Gusman and Janis Gusman; sons, Sammy Pardo, Brandon Gusman, Ramiro Gusman Jr., and Hector Mesa; 20 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Jesus Pardo; sister-in-law, Petra Pardo; mother-in-law, Juanita Moreno and brother-in-law, Robert Hernandez.
Clemente was preceded in death his parents; brother, Freddy Pardo; daughter, Vanessa Pardo; father-in-law, Manuel Moreno and brothers-in-law, Adam and Willie Moreno.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, January 19 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Friday, January 20 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with burial following at St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Hillje.
Memorial donations in memory of Clemente may be made to the Wharton County Youth Fair.
Pallbearers will be Trey Moller, Brandon Gusman, Ramiro Gusman Jr., Crystal “Cris” Gusman, Billy James Moreno, Tomas Gonzalez, Jessie Pardo and Ed Weinheimer.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant St. El Campo, Tx. 77437. 979-543-3681.
