Nasaria Ramirez Bermudes passed into the arms of the Lord on June 12, 2022, at Wharton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Pierce on July 28, 1935, to the late Francisco Ramirez and Martina Nieto Ramirez.
Nasaria will fondly be remembered by her family for her love of parties, cooking for her family, and sharing memories and laughter with friends and family. She also adored traveling to Mexico with her sisters. She is preceded in death by her husband Pedro Bermudes and sister Paula Guerrero.
She is survived by her children Josefina Jahns and husband Dean of Wharton, Irma Garza of Wharton, Otilia Johnson and husband Billy Joe of Simsboro, LA, Ignacio Bermudes and wife Edie of Boling, Armando Bermudes of Boling, Leticia Brown and husband Bryan of Richmond, her sister Teresa Munoz of Houston, and brother Pedro Ramirez of Austin. She is also survived by her grandchildren Ruben Becerra Jr., Chris Becerra, Lori Becerra, Adrian Becerra, Nadia Garza, Valerie Solis, Regina Fernandez, Denise Johnson, Blake Johnson, Brandon Bermudes, Jake Brown, and Henry Brown, as well as 23 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday, June 14 from 5-8 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home - 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. Her service will be held on Wednesday, June 15, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Mission in Boling with Father Sam Appiasi officiating. Interment is to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, Wharton. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. (979) 532-3410.
