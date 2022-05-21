Robert graduated from Wharton Training School in Wharton. He attended three years of college, majoring in Psychology at Texas Southern University in Houston. He served in the United States Army as a SP4 from 1964-1966. Robert was employed as a clerk with Southern Pacific/Union Pacific Railroad for 33 years. While employed at Southern Pacific Railroad he worked many clerical positions and completed classes to become a Senior Rate Clerk in SP Railroad Traffic Department. When SP merged with Union Pacific in 1996, he worked in the UP Mechanical Department before going on disability.
Robert accepted Christ at a young age and joined Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Lane City. Later in life he became a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church under the leadership of Rev. Homer Williams.
He married Dorothy Sanford and to that union one son was born. Robert later fathered two other daughters. On April 24, 1968, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Hunt Collins, to this union three children were born.
The Lord called Robert home on May 10, 2022, at the age of 80 years, one month, and 27 days. Each day he is not here, we will miss him, and he will always be in our hearts. He was preceded in death by: his father, Joe Lewis; mother, Sally Stein Lewis; five sisters and one brother. He leaves to cherish his memories and celebrate his life: children: Angel Sparks (David), Robert J. Collins, Jr. (Nannette), Sheila Hayes, Darrell J. Collins, David O. Collins (Andrea), and Kimberly Collins-Rowell (Trevin); daughter/niece: Joyce Bostic (Curtis); two god children: LaTonya Lewis and Herman Hunt, Jr (Shatari); five sisters: Sally Anderson (Henry) and Florence Lewis of Chicago Illinois, Cora Johnson of Baytown, Sandra Collins of Fulshear, and Linda Collins of Columbus; two brothers: Joe Collins Jr. and David Collins of Columbus; he leaves a legacy of 13 grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
