Billie Margaret was born March 15, 1931 in San Antonio to William and Eunice Pieper. Billie Margaret graduated from Brackenridge High School in San Antonio and from Southwest Texas University (aka Texas State University) in San Marcos.
According to Billie Margaret: “Toward the end of my freshman year [in College], I “decided” I wanted to date this good looking, shy Bobcat football player in my Psychology class. That guy was Bert Davis.” The story continued and on December 22, 1951 she married Bertrand “Bert” Davis. Bert and Billie Margaret were married for 65 years before Bert passed away in 2017.
Bert and Billie served the Lord in many ways throughout the years touching many people’s lives. Besides singing, teaching, loving, sacrificing, and sharing hospitality all in the name of their Lord, they also helped to build over 30 churches with the Texas Baptist Men whose slogan was “Building for the Glory of God.” Their passionate love for God was displayed many times over for others to see.
Billie taught Kindergarten, First grade and Reading at Newgulf Elementary School for many years. She was a devoted and creative teacher who loved her students. Sometimes she would reward her students for making a 100 on a test by letting them see her wiggle her ears. Her students loved her.
One of Billie’s greatest goals in life was to pass the baton of Jesus to her children. She succeeded! It was like Enoch in the Bible, who walked with the Lord and then he was no more, because the Lord took him away. It is only fitting that Billie was just sitting in her chair having her quiet time with the Lord, devotion book in her hand and God said, let’s do this face to face. God called Billie home. We rejoice knowing she is with Jesus and others that have preceded her on this wonderful journey.
Billie Margaret said the greatest thing about motherhood was loving and being with her children. She cherished any time spent with them. Billie Margaret predeceases her three children and their spouses, Billy Don (Anne), Jim Alan (Brenda) and Dianne Hughes; eight grandchildren (Eric, Caroline, Andrew, Kristin, Joshua, Jacob, Ben, Lauren) and 13 great-grandchildren.
