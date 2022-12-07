Victor A. Brenk was born in Taiton, TX on September 17, 1928. He was the tenth of twelve children born to Frank Brenk and Mary Duyka Brenk. He was the last surviving sibling of the twelve. We know that all the reunited siblings are having a heck of a reunion in heaven. On June 18, 1956, he married Vlasta Havran at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton.
Victor died on December 4 in Richmond. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Frances Baca, Agnes Socha, Marie Boyd, Josephine Pavlovsky, Cecilia Kucera, and Rose Cervenka; and brothers, Frank Brenk, Anthony Brenk, Fred Brenk, Theodore Brenk, and Benjamin Brenk. He was also preceded in death by his grandson Brian Smith and extended family members.
Victor is survived by his wife of 66 years, Vlasta Brenk and daughters, Denise Crayton and husband Tom of Richmond, Vicki Smith and husband Barry of Colorado Springs, CO and Abby Hammermiller and husband Carl of Eagle Lake; grandchildren, Sherrie (Andrew) Storey, Justin (Renee) Crayton, Amanda (Manuel) Schafer, Heidi (Javier) Lopez, and Kali (Clint) Witten; great-grandchildren, Isis Gomez, Cody and Emma Smith, Nolan Schafer, Benjamin, Violet and Dean Lopez, Winry Witten and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dad bravely fought in the Korean War from 1950-1952. During his time of service to our country, he received several commendations and Bronze Stars. Dad was an avid gardener who enjoyed growing flowers, plants and tending a garden. He loved to propagate plants and share them with family and friends. He also loved tending to his chickens and enjoyed sharing his knowledge with those who wanted to start to raise chickens. Dad also had an amazing memory and was a great storyteller.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday, December 8 from 5-7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Additional viewing will be held on Friday, December 9, 9:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Wharton. Funeral mass to begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow with military honors at Evergreen Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, Dad requested that memorial donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital c/o 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org.
