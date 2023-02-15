Cynthia (Cindy) Kubicek, 71 years old of East Bernard passed away suddenly on February 10, 2023 in a Sugar Land hospital with her family by her side. She was born on January 10, 1952 in Brenham to the late Otto and Helen Look Schulte.
Cindy grew up in Simonton and was a true country girl, helping her dad with cattle and taking trips with her family. She was a graduate of Lamar Consolidated High School, class of 1970, enjoying her time as a twirler and drum major. She married Kenneth Kubicek on January 21, 1972 and then set their roots deeply in East Bernard. She worked hard devoting her time to Richmond State school before changing avenues in occupation. Early in her career, she worked as the secretary for the Wharton County Justice of the Peace, John Murrile for 16 years. After his retirement, she was elected to the position of Justice of the Peace, a role she was honored to fill for the community for the following 16 years, establishing numerous relationships with law enforcement, county leaders and those popping in and out of the office, rather for good or bad reasons. Cindy was also appointed the first East Bernard Municipal Judge. Cindy played a huge role in the growth of East Bernard as she loved finding homes for families in her role at K Reality which she ran alongside her husband, Kenneth. A tremendous community supporter, her goals were always to make the community a better place to live and work. Cindy enjoyed her grandchildren tremendously who were definitely the light of her life. As her health allowed, she was sure to attend every sporting event, play, concert and fundraiser that they participated in. She was an avid reader, enjoyed day trips with Kenneth to just drive around or get dinner from their favorite restaurants, and being involved in the community. She was a former member of the East Bernard Little League, serving as president, and the East Bernard Booster Club, serving as secretary for many years. She was also a past Chamber of Commerce director and voted East Bernard’s “Citizen of the Year” in 2006. Cindy was also a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Cindy is survived by her husband of 51 years, Kenneth Kubicek, son, Justin Kubicek and wife, Kelly, daughter, Kaylan Kopycinski and husband, John, sister Connie Hill and her precious grandchildren, Carson Kubicek, Carly Kubicek, Hays Kopycinski and Ridge Kopycinski, and many friends
Rosary is at 4 p.m. with a Memorial Mass at 5 p.m on Thursday, February 23 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Charles Otsiwah Celebrating.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-34
Commented