Carole Vineyard Warren, 86, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2023. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Monday, April 17, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Midland, followed by a reception at The Petroleum Club of Midland from 4:00-5:30 p.m.
Carole was born in Wharton on May 15, 1936, to LaVerne and B.L. Vineyard, and enjoyed the life of a small-town girl until her graduation from Wharton High School in 1954. Eager for the full college experience awaiting her in Austin, Carole pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority at The University of Texas, where she met the love of her life, John Richard Warren. Carole and Johnny were married in 1957, and Carole subsequently graduated from UT in 1958 with a degree in Business.
The couple began their married life in Houston. Carole poured her love and energy into the nurture and care of her first two children before moving to Midland in 1963. A third child was soon added to the growing family, and Carole settled beautifully into West Texas life. Thriving as a wife and mother, Carole poured herself into the Midland community with more than 60 years of involvement in almost every aspect of her beloved First Presbyterian church, where she sang in the choir, hosted many Women’s Retreats, designed and dedicated a stained glass window in the Warren Family Life Center, formed strong bonds of friendship in her beloved Small Group and, as an aging member, even raised funds for a new church playground. Carole was a key leader in many wonderful philanthropic organizations, including Junior League of Midland and Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumnae group. She was also active in Community Bible Study, Minuet Club and Midland Young Life Committee. Carole’s love for the symphony kept her toes tapping many weekend nights as she enjoyed the talents of local and national musicians performing here. She also had quite a penchant for baking, tree trimming and making stubborn laundry stains disappear.
A blessing from the Lord came unexpectedly into Carole and Johnny’s life in 1986, when Jeff Somers, then 16 years old, was adopted into their family after the sudden death of Jeff’s father. Carole enthusiastically loved and accepted Jeff as her fourth child.
Always a lover of animals, and not deterred even when bucked off the back of a horse at their ranch in Coleman, Carole was never without at least one dog in her home, and was famous for picking up strays and finding homes for them. When she found a yellow Labrador puppy outside the movie theater with a note on his collar indicating that he needed someone to love him and that his name was Lucky, she took him home and never looked back. Her friends and family joked that no dog ever had a more appropriate name than Carole’s Lucky. Her passion for animals extended beyond the domesticated breeds; she also loved the fox who lived for a time on her roof, and was even known to feed the squirrels in her front yard.
Carole is survived by son Rick Warren of Austin and his children Trey Warren and Haley Rankin (Richard); daughter Mary Pat Nelson (Jim) of Midland and their daughters Carole Anne Mayers (Keaton), Catherine Nelson, Paige Purvis (Jack), and Sarah Nelson; son Stirling Warren (Anne), of Midland, and daughters Megan Seyvani (Arian), Ellen Warren and Molly Warren; son Jeff Somers (Sharla) of Greenwood and children Krista Good (Sage), Jake Somers and Katelin Somers; plus three great-grandchildren Cooper Witt Rankin, Parker Grace Rankin and Presley Francis Purvis. Carole is also survived by her brother Robert Stirling Vineyard (Nancy) of Wharton and many beloved members of the Durrett family of Amarillo.
Preceding her in death are husband Johnny Warren, brother Lynn Vineyard and her second husband Ben Burkett.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank Mary Pena, Sally Castillo, Angela Barela, Crystal Barela and Sarai Borjan for the love and care each provided Carole. They were such a blessing and the family is immensely grateful.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Adams, Craig Atchison, Gary Douglas, Richard Folger, Ken Hankins, Steve Lindgren and Budge McDonnold.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Young Life of Midland, Midland Humane Coalition or First Presbyterian Church of Midland.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
