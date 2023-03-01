Ruben Bankston, Jr. age 75 of Hungerford, TX, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
Ruben was born on February 24, 1947, in Wharton County to Ruben Bankston, Sr. and Iva Hurd.
Ruben leaves special memories with his devoted Family and a host of many relatives and friends.
Visitation is Saturday, March 04 from 10:00–11:00 a.m. at Elm Grove Baptist Church before service.
Funeral Service is as follows: Saturday, March 04 at 11:00 a.m., held at Elm Grove Baptist Church, 3733 County Road, Eagle Lake, TX. Burial will be at Elm Grove Cemetery.
Everlasting memories are in the care of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, TX 77488. 979-532-3602.
