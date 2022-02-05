Billie Jean (Green) Roye was born on September 6, 1928, to E.W. and Verna Green in Montgomery County and was the oldest of 14 children. She was married to Richard C. Roye on September 2, 1949.
Billie Jean worked for many years as the head bookkeeper for the First National Bank in El Campo, retiring in 1988. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star of the Masonic Lodge. She and husband, Richard, were members of the DPS Roadrunner Travel Club and Ricebelt Travel Club. She enjoyed collecting plates from their many travel destinations across the United States. Billie Jean was an avid reader, enjoyed playing dominoes, puzzles, and watching college sports, especially girls softball and golf.
Survivors include her daughters; Verna Roye and fiancée William Crawford of Richmond and Billie Faye Moran and husband Dale of Lorena. Sons; Joe Roye of Orangefield, Bobby Roye and Pat Coffman of El Campo, and Rickey Roye of Waco. Sisters; Jane Pensala and husband Dennis of Antioch, Illinois, Cynthia Chivell of Magnolia, Cheryl Vinson of Magnolia. Brothers; James Green of Conroe and Gary Green and wife Linda of Whitney. Sister-in-law, Nancy Purvis Farmer and husband Chester of Magnolia. 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard C. Roye, and son Lawrence Guy Roye.
Honorary pallbearers are grandchildren and spouses; Stephanie and Brian, Valerie and Troy, Crystal and Jerry, Jennifer and Robert, John Jacob, Adam, Hannah and Ron, Roye and Meghan, Jake and Shannon, and Klint and Kala.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 4 from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday, February 5 from 3-4 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Rick DuBroc officiating.
Memorial donations in memory of Billie Jean Roye may be made to the charity of donors’ choice.
Services under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant St. El Campo, Tx. 77437. 979-543-3681
