Homegoing Celebration for Rev. Jesse Williams, age 64, of Wharton will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18 at Seven Star Baptist Church, 7506 Hawes Street, Hungerford, Texas 77448 where Rev. James Brown is Pastor and Eulogist and Rev Perry Kindred, Jr. will officiate.
Public visitation will be on Friday, March 17 from 2-4 p.m. at Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel ~ Bay City Tx.
Burial will follow at Peach Creek Cemetery, 229 Ray Road/Hwy 60, Hungerford, TX 77448.
Please visit our website at www.duncanrobertsfuneralhome.com for full obit, signing of guest registry and online condolence.
Arrangements are under Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home. 2500 Ave C, Bay City, Tx. 77414. 979-245-5197.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.