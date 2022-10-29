Thomas Eugene Hudgins, 90, of Wharton, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Wharton. Thomas was born November 29, 1931, in Hungerford to the late Carlton and Dora Wilbeck Hudgins.
Thomas was raised in the Hungerford area and graduated from Wharton High School with the class of 1948. He attended Sam Houston University. After serving our country honorably in the United States Air Force, he married Anna Laura Smith. She preceded him in death after 43 years of marriage. Thomas later married Rosette Font in 2001.
He started his working career in the Lufkin area with AIG in the investments department. In January 1966, he moved the family back to Wharton to start a 34 year career with Wharton Bank and Trust as Vice President, Head Loan Officer. Thomas was always involved with the community, attending fundraisers, coaching little league, supporting the Wharton Athletic Booster Club, and being a member of the JayCees. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, working in his flower beds and cleaning his yard. In addition to his parents and wife, Thomas was preceded in death by his brothers, Clay Hudgins, Arthur B Hudgins, and Kenneth Hudgins, sister, Murile Hudgins and an infant daughter.
He is survived by his wife, Rosette Hudgins; son, Carlton Hudgins, daughter, Laura Hudgins; grandchildren, Dayne Hudgins and wife, Leslie, and Taylor Hudgins and wife, Elizabeth, great- grandchildren, Rylee Haylee and Rowdy Hudgins, and Brian, Taylor and Callie Strebeck, sisters-in-law, Dot Hudgins, and Nancy Hudgins, nephews, Dick Hudgins, Larry Caldwell and niece Rachael Hudgins.
Visitation was Thursday, October 27, it started at 5:30 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home. The Funeral service was held Friday, October 28 at 10:30 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home in Wharton. Burial followed in Wharton Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy.Wharton, TX 77488. 979-532-3410.
