On Friday, May 6, 2022, David Wayne Suhr, Jr. Husband, and Father of two children, two stepchildren, passed away at the age of 61.
Bubba was born on February 14,1961 in Wharton to David W. Suhr, Sr., and Retha Sherrill Suhr. He achieved both Nissan and Infiniti Master Automotive Technician Certifications from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). He worked as a Shop Foreman for Gillman of Rosenberg and Infiniti Master Technician for West Houston Infiniti for many years. On June 1, 1996, he married Denise Martin Nichols and began their blended family.
Bubba was the Master of storytelling of his younger years fishing, hunting, golfing, and Family. We have all heard these remarkable stories grow bigger over the years! He lived life fast, intense and would only settle at being the best, the Master at everything! He will remain our Hero and a Legend. He will live on in spirit by all those who had the pleasure of being a part of his life.
Bubba was preceded in death by grandparents, Verlie Sherrill, and Nell Helen Sherrill. Parents, David Suhr, Sr. and Retha Suhr O’Quinn, uncle Dewey Suhr, in-laws, James and Iris Martin, Michelle Martin Gay, and Michael Martin.
He is survived by his wife, Denise, children; Shane Suhr, Ian Suhr, Joni Morgan and Brent Nichols, sisters; Jeannie Suhr, Sherri Suhr Scheffer and six grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister-in-laws and brothers-in-laws, many longtime friends, and neighbors.
A Memorial Service will be held at Fishers of Men Lutheran Church in Sugar Land, June 25 – 11:00 a.m.
