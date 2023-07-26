Wanda White, 90, of Wharton passed away on July 24, 2023 in a Houston hospital. Wanda was born on March 18, 1933, in Bay City to the late Euell Albert and Cora Ada Reddoch Head.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 28 from 5 p.m. till 7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 29 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
