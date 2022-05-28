Kathleen (Kathy) Toomes passed away from this world to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at a Houston hospital. She was born on September 2, 1944 in Victoria to the late Waitus Floyd Smith and Addie Williams Smith.
In 1963, she married the love of her life, Richard Toomes. He preceded her in death on November 18, 1988. Together they raised their four children in Wharton. She and Richard enjoyed many fishing trips and dances together. Her family will fondly remember her for her love of reading romance novels, taking her grandchildren fishing and on other outings, baking and playing games on her computer. She enjoyed shopping at nearby towns for fresh fruit and beautiful plants for her yard. She also enjoyed watching car races and listening to George Straight.
Kathy is survived by her children, Rhonda Toomes of Wharton, Bobby Toomes of Wharton, Donald Toomes (Kathleen) of Wharton, Douglas Toomes (Denise) of El Campo; grandchildren Jonathan Toomes (Andrea), Katie Toomes (Chino Velez), Dakota Toomes, Dylan Toomes (Kaylee); great- grandchildren Crockett Toomes, Ella Toomes, Wesley Velez, Parker Toomes.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton, Tx. 77488. 979/532-3410.
