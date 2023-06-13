Mildred Mae Stavinoha, 88, of Wharton, TX passed away peacefully on June 9, 2023, at a Hillje nursing center surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on May 5, 1935, in El Campo to the late Joe and Stefina Sliva Kucera.
Mildred was raised in Louise and Wharton and attended Wharton schools. She married Alvin Stavinoha on October 28, 1953 in Wharton and made Wharton their home. He preceded her in death on February 22, 2020. She worked as an assistant manager for Weiners for 29 years and when they closed, went to work for Dollar General where she retired. Mildered loved baking kolaches, cinnamon rolls, strudels, pies, cakes, bread and making homemade egg noodles. She was devoted to her Christian faith and served the Catholic Daughters for many years. Mildred was a tender hearted soul who always wanted to help take care of others. She was a hard worker that always provided for her family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Cody Frankum, great-granddaughter, Shiloh Kubena, daughter-in-law, Mona Sherrill Stavinoha, brothers, Richard, Joe and Bill Kucera and sisters, Gladys Cerny Fujik and Frances Wessels.
Mildred is survived by her children, Peggy Stavinoha Frankum and husband Duncan of Friendswood, Timothy Stavinoha of Pledger, Dennis Stavinoha of Deer Park and Pamela Stavinoha Youngblood and husband Eddie of Wharton, grandchildren, Dane Leach, Lee Frankum, Ryan Frankum, Amy Jo Benavides, Shane Stavinoha, Troy Stavinoha, Zachary Youngblood, Amanda Kubena and Ashley Youngblood and her great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Tristen, Kailee, Emily, Kiley, Raegan, Brinley, Abigail, Avery, Forrest, Ashley, Brock, Miracle, Grant, Brandon, Grayson, Kaylee, Kinsley, Colin, Emberlee, Coralee, Tobias and Presley along with her brothers, Herbert, Herman and Tony Kucera and sisters, Helen Konvicka and Georgia Kasper, numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, June 16 after 9 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton with a Catholic Daughters Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. The Funeral Mass and Rite of Committal will begin at 10 a.m. at the Church with burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemtery in Wharton. Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. 515 E Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. 979-532-3410.
