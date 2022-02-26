Mrs. Linda Rose Roberts, 62 yrs. old of Houston passed away February 22, 2022. Mrs. Roberts was born on December 23, 1959 in Wharton to Sherman Johnson and Erma Lee Roy.
Services will be Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., held at St James Missionary Baptist Church.
Visitation in the Gooden-Hatton F.H. Chapel - Friday, February 25 from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m.
We are asking that everyone wear a mask when entering the building.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, Tx. 77488 979/532-3602.
