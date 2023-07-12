Marion Hearn, 90, of Hungerford, born October 20, 1932 departed this life July 5, 2023. A visitation will be Friday, July 14, 1-6 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home. Marion’s Homegoing will be Saturday, July 15, 1 p.m. at Center Union Baptist Church in Hungerford, burial will be at Sandridge Cemetery in Egypt. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 519 E Emily St. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979.532.2715.
