Antonio ‘Rocky’ Quijas, Jr. passed into the arms of the lord on Sunday March 27, 2022, peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side.
Rocky was born on February 12, 1953 to the late Antonio Quijas and Trinidad Castillo Quijas in Wharton.
Antonio will be fondly remembered by his family for his love of BBQ, watching all his favorite westerns on TV and for adoring his time with his randchildren……. ALL GIRLS.
Antonio was always very proud to be an Apache. His family also added that Rocky was a big softball player back in the day and played for the New Gulf A’s.
Antonio is survived by his children Audra Garza of Pearland, Bryan Quijas and wife Diana of Mesquite, Chris Quijas of Wharton and Anthony Quijas and wife Jourdain of Mesquite.
He is also survived by his siblings, Frances Gonzalez of Wharton, Maryalva Quijas of Boling, Buddy Quijas and wife Vicki of Tyler and grandchildren, Bryanna, Sienna, Bella, Makenna, Maheya, Julian, and Baylei.
He is predeceased in death by his son Christopher Campos, and brothers Raymond, Larry, and Daniel.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday, April 1 from 5-7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy.
Funeral service to begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, Wharton.
The family would like to send a special thank you for the care shown to Antonio from Dr. Caesar K. Tin-U from Texas Oncology, Sugarland.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. 979/532-3410.
