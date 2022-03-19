Chris Clifton “Mickey” Rehak, 95, of League City and formerly of Newgulf, passed away into the arms of the Lord on March 16, 2022.
Mickey served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. After an honorable discharge, Mickey attended Baylor University for 4 years. It was then that Mickey married the love of his life, Barbara Kain. Together they raised two daughters. Mickey served as a deacon in Newgulf Baptist Church and League City Bay Area Church for 51 years. For over 20 years, he taught Sunday School to high school boys. He served as church treasurer and song leader. He was BSA merit badge counselor.
Mickey retired after working 35 years as an accountant for Texas Gulf Sulfur Company in Newgulf. He enjoyed playing golf, gardening, and fishing for “the next big catch” in Matagorda and Galveston bays. With his distinctive bass voice, Mickey was often asked to announce football and baseball games. He never met a stranger. From his kind and generous heart to his wonderful sense of humor, Mickey created so much happiness in his time here. The footprints he left in our hearts and in our lives will be remembered and cherished forever. He was loved by so many. Mickey is survived by his loving wife Barbara Rehak of 71 years of League City, his two daughters Cynthia Rehak of League City, Patti Spencer and husband Stuart Spencer and their three children, Allison Ellison and husband Jason Ellison plus their three children Emily, Nathan, Abigail of Cypress, Michael Spencer and wife Bridget Spencer plus their three children Hailey, Ryan, Sean of Katy, Ashley Kosub and husband Justin Kosub plus their two children Kip, Shannon of Cypress.
Mickey is preceded in death by his parents John Rehak and Clara Rehak, and his three older brothers Walter Scott Rehak, John Kenneth Rehak, and Fred Preston Rehak, all WWII veterans.
The funeral will be held March 24, 10 a.m., at Bay Area Church, 4800 W. Main St., League City, Tx 77573, 281-332-2133 with Rev. Brian Haynes officiating. There will be no visitation hours or post-funeral reception.
Family graveside services will be held Friday, March 25, 1 p.m., at Wharton Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 3511 E. Alabama Rd., Wharton, Tx. 77488, 979-532-2671. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the DVA.org. Condolences may be left at https://jeterfuneralhome.com/Chris-Clifton-Mickey-Rehak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.