Jazlynn Mendiola, 19, of Rosenberg and formerly of Wharton and Boling went home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2023. She was born on December 11, 2003 in Sugar Land to parents, Duran Mendiola and Christan Zambrano.
Jazzie was raised in the Wharton/Boling area and graduated from Wharton High School in 2021. She later earned her phlebotomist license and worked in the restaurant industry as a server for several years. Jazzie enjoyed spending time with her daughter, shopping, dancing and having fun with her family.
Jazzie is survived by her daughter, Ariella Mata, the father of her daughter, Rene Mata, parents, Christan Zambrano Rivera and Duran Mendiola, grandparents, Robert Zambrano, Laura Negrete Martinez, and Diane Mendiola Ricarte, and great-grandparents, Leonel and Josie Garcia and Andrew and Dora Negrete, sisters, Julisa Mendiola and Jiselle Mendiola and brother, Ezekiel Rivera, Jr., and numerous cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 14 at Wharton Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 15 at 1 1a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Stieb officiating. Burial to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410.
